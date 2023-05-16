At their own pace. Justin Bieber is in no rush to expand his family with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) after she candidly discussed her concerns.

“Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”

According to the insider, the couple is waiting to have kids until it feels right for them. “He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about,” the source adds. “Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

The model, 26, recently opened up about feeling hesitant to start a family, telling The Sunday Times on Sunday, May 14, “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

Hailey, who exchanged vows with the musician, 29, in 2018, noted that the idea wasn’t completely off the table. “We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she shared. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Earlier this year, the New York native revealed that she has been facing challenges in her personal life.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote via Instagram Stories in April. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

In a second post, Hailey issued a message to those who are going through struggles as well. “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she added. “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

Hailey previously discussed how her plans for motherhood changed since getting married.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” the Rhode Skin founder told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022. “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!'”