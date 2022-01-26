Thanks, but no thanks! Miley Cyrus, Ashley Judd and more celebrities are adamant about not wanting to have children.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s–t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child,” the singer told Elle in July 2019. “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. [We millennials] don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it.”

The former Disney Channel star went on to say that Mother Nature is “angry,” explaining, “We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce.”

The Grammy nominee told the magazine that natural disasters don’t give people “a choice” except for “surrender.”

Two months prior, the Tennessee native’s then-husband, Liam Hemsworth, told GQ that he wanted “10, 15, maybe 20” children with Cyrus.

“You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now,” the actor, who finalized his divorce from the “Malibu” singer in 2020, noted at the time. “But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now, not for the time being.”

As for Judd, the model wrote in her 2011 memoir, All That Is Bitter and Sweet, that her decision to be childless is “a big part of who” she is.

“The fact is that I have chosen not to have children because I believe the children who are already here are really mine too,” the Los Angeles native explained. “I do not need to go making ‘my own’ babies when there are so many orphaned or abandoned children who need love, attention, time and care. I have felt this way since I was at least 18 and I had an argument about it with a childhood friend. I figured it was selfish for us to pour our resources into making our ‘own’ babies when those very resources and energy could not only help children already here, but through advocacy and service transform the world into a place where no child ever needs to be born into poverty and abuse again. My belief has not changed.”

