No kids for this couple! Steve-O and his fiancée, Lux Wright, aren’t looking to expand their family — with babies, that is.

“Neither of us want to have kids,” the stunt performer, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 11, while promoting Jackass Forever. “In lieu of that, what we want to do is just pour ourselves into helping animals. So we’ve got a plan to buy a big property and open up our own animal sanctuary.”

The London native reflected on his 2018 vasectomy, telling Us, “I went through with the procedure and then I did a bunch of hilarious, rigorous things immediately afterward.”

Without kids on the horizon, the Wildboyz alum gushed about all of the animals he and the production designer, 34, are “loading up” their Hollywood Hills home with.

“Our home here is an animal sanctuary starter kit,” the Dr. Steve-O alum explained, telling Us that the coronavirus pandemic “pumped the brakes” on their plans to buy a home in British Columbia. “We’ve got three cats. We have three dogs and three goats. I’m all sweaty right now because I was lugging bales of hay into our barn.”

The animal lovers got engaged in January 2018 after less than one year of dating. “Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad and my sister, she said ‘yes,’” Steve-O wrote via Instagram at the time. “I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy— I can’t wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY @luxalot.”

Wright added in a post of her own at the time: “Last night was the absolute best! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @steveo #yes #duh.”

The groom-to-be told Us on Friday that he knew the prop stylist was “The One” when she helped him with a Jackass stunt.

“I had this idea called ‘The S–t Hits the Fan,’” the “Wild Ride” podcast host explained. “I thought it would be funny to see if I could not poop for three entire days and then consume lots and lots of laxatives and then poop onto a fan. When we did it, everybody ran for their lives … but Lux just stood there and took it, held that camera steady and came in for a better shot. That was the moment I attribute to realizing that she was The One.”

The comedian, who is on a Bucket List tour until May, noted that his partner “draws the line” with him being nude on camera.

“She doesn’t like me showing my penis to the whole word,” Steve-O said. “She thinks that’s not appropriate.”

Jackass Forever was released on February 4.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

