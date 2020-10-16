All set! Brie Bella, Mike Caussin and more celebrity parents have detailed their decisions to get vasectomies or have their tubes tied.

The Total Bellas star’s fallopian tubes were cut in October 2020, two months after her and Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy’s birth. “This mama ain’t having any more babies,” the former professional wrestler told Nikki Bella during a “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. “I am still a little swollen on one side. … I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [because] that’s kind of where they tie it up.”

Brie, who is also the mother of daughter Birdie, added that she was feeling “better.”

As for Caussin, the former NFL player got a vasectomy in April 2019. “I’m actually struggling,” the athlete said on his wife Jana Kramer’s Instagram Story at the time, holding an ice pack to his groin.

The One Tree Hill alum joked, “I think the funniest thing about all this is that he took my medicine, my strong medicine, from my C-section from when I had a baby cut out of me, yet he gets a little cut out of his balls.”

Two months after Caussin’s procedure, the actress regretted her husband’s choice, she exclusively told Us Weekly.

“The fact that [our son] Jace started to sit up now, this is going to be the last crib in the house,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer explained in June 2019. “He’s going to be a year in six months. … I know. To know that we won’t have a baby ever again, that saddens me. We’re still young. We could have more kids. Maybe when I’m 40, I’d stop.”

Caussin chimed in at the time: “When would it end? Because you could say the same thing on the third. ‘Well, they’re already sitting up. Maybe we could have another one.’ … I don’t want to raise kids until I’m 70. Come on, don’t you want to have fun at the end of our life, and be able to travel, and do things together? I look forward to those moments.”

Keep scrolling to hear from more celebrity parents about their procedures, from Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans to Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard.