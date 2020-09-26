Another one! Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, gave birth to baby No. 3 on Thursday, September 24, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple welcomed their son Atlas Roy Hubbard in Nashville, Tennessee, more than a week after his due date. The newborn’s name also holds a special meaning for the pair.

“Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures,” the Hubbards told People.

Tyler, 33, explained Roy was also his late father’s name, adding that he hopes Atlas “will carry on my dad’s legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone.”

The Florida Georgia Line member announced in March that he and the Los Angeles native, also 33, were expecting their third child in three years. “‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!’” the singer captioned photos of daughter Olivia and son Luca, who arrived in December 2017 and August 2019, respectively. “We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under2.”

The travel blogger shared the same photos via Instagram at the time, writing, “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore. Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!”

Two months later, Hayley gushed about raising her little ones on Mother’s Day. “Beyond thankful for these loves of my life for making me a mother,” she captioned the May slideshow. “Even more grateful for my mom and all of my other motherly influences I have in my life to guide me and help me grow into the person and mom I am today. Oh and also, thank goodness for fellow mom friends to help navigate through this amazing, crazy, hard, fulfilling thing we call motherhood.”

She and the Grammy nominee tied the knot in July 2015 in Idaho, nine months after Tyler proposed during a helicopter ride. “This is what a lucky man looks like right here,” he wrote via Instagram following their engagement. “Not sure why but I sure am blessed to call this angel my fiancé. #loveisintheair #literally.”

When it comes to date night, the pair, who began their relationship in 2013, enjoy simply spending quality time together. “[That] could be anything from just being at the house to cooking dinner, to being in PJs, to, I guess, getting all dressed up and having a fun night out,” Hayley told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018.

As for Tyler’s bandmate, Brian Kelley, the Florida native, 34, revealed in a September 2019 Instagram Q&A session that he and his wife, Brittney Marie Kelley, “definitely” want kids. He wrote that parenthood is “in the cards at some point.”