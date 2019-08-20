Family of four! Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son named Luca, on Monday, August 19.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the Florida Georgia Line singer, 32, and the Vogue Trip author, also 32, were expecting. Hayley rocked a baby bump on the Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party red carpet, and the country crooner kissed her belly.

Later that same month, the pair learned the sex of their baby-to-be on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They pressed a big red button onstage, which sprayed blue confetti all over them.

The news came five months after the Georgia native told Us exclusively about their family plans. “You never know!” Tyler said at the time. “We’re gonna steadily be working on it and see what happens.”

The “Simple” singer and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia, in December 2017.

“I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts,” the Grammy nominee captioned an Instagram family photo. “We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Life has been forever been changed for the better.”

Tyler went on to write, “I can’t wait to share more photos with y’all. I’ll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post [sic] 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me.”

Olivia attended Hayley’s June baby sprinkle, along with the blogger’s closet friends. “I feel so grateful to be raising Liv and Luca knowing that I’m surrounded by such a solid group of women and mamas,” she captioned party pics on Instagram at the time. “They inspire me and make me a better human daily!!”

