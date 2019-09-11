Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson were adjusting to life with 7-month-old daughter Maxwell in 2012, when the couple learned they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Apparently it was part of God’s plan for my life,” a laughing Simpson revealed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2013. “I was extremely shocked . . . because I was going through a lot of hormonal changes, trying to get back to the old vibrant Jessica.”

The fashion mogul and the former NFL player welcomed their son, Ace, in June 2013. Brother and sister are 13 months apart in age!

Click through the photos to see other celebrities who had babies back-to-back.