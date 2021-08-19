Another TLC tyke! Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik’s second child arrived on Monday, August 16, at 9:08 p.m. ET, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal!” the duo tell Us. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother! Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”

The 90 Day Fiancé alums announced in March that baby No. 2 was on the way. “Here we go again,” the New York native, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “It’s true, we are expecting BabyBrov No. 2. We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!”

The pregnancy reveal came less than one year after the TLC personalities became parents to son Shai. Loren gave birth to the little one in April 2020.

“With everything going on right now with the [corona]virus, this is the smile and light we needed,” the couple exclusively told Us in a statement at the time. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

The reality stars spoke to Us about the “surreal” experience ahead of their baby boy’s arrival.

“The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system,” Loren said in October 2019. “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

The Israel native, 32, chimed in at the time: “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

The pair felt “nervous” about having two children under 2, they revealed in a June 90 Day Diaries episode.

“I’m still adjusting to being a mom with Shai, and now he is gonna be a toddler and growing, and I’m gonna have a newborn at the same time,” the then-expectant star told her doctor during an ultrasound appointment. “I’m gonna have two under 2. … It can be stressful schlepping one kid. I have my hands full here.”

Loren, who wed her “Get the Gossip” podcast cohost in 2015, focused on Shai’s remaining time as an only child. “You truly are the gift in our lives,” she wrote to the toddler via Instagram. “We love you more than the amount of stars in the universe.”