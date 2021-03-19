Another 90 Day baby! Loren Brovarnik is pregnant with her and husband Alexei Brovarnik’s second child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Here we go again,” the New York native, 32, wrote on her Friday, March 19, Instagram Story. “It’s true, we are expecting BabyBrov No. 2. We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!”

The couple became parents in April 2020 when their son, Shai, now 11 months, arrived. “With everything going on right now with the [corona]virus, this is the smile and light we needed,” the new mom exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

Shai arrived six months after Loren’s pregnancy announcement. She exclusively told Us in October 2019: “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn. I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

The former admin went on to say, “The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

Her “Get the Gossip” podcast cohost, also 32, chimed in at the time: “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

Loren has been candid with her Instagram followers about her postpartum journey while raising Shai, from her depression to her body changes.

“Being a new mom is a roller-coaster of emotions,” the former reality star captioned a May 2020 Instagram selfie. “I’ve felt excited, exhausted, scared, in pain and every other emotion you can think of! I’ve experienced some postpartum depression and I’ve struggled with judgment and people sharing unsolicited advice. I’ve been a nervous nelly. Am I putting his diaper on too tight? Did I burp him enough? Am I nursing properly? Is it OK for me to cry?”

The University of North Florida grad has also clapped back at mom-shamers, telling a troll to “get a f–king life” that same month after they called her newborn “ugly” in a direct message. “You’re thirsty as hell!” Loren wrote. “You are the a–hole here!”

She and the medic wed in September 2015.