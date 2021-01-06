Here come the baby bumps! Emma Stone, Josie Bates and more celebrities announced in 2021 that they’re pregnant.

Us Weekly broke the news on January 4 that the Oscar winner is expecting her first child with her husband, Dave McCary.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

The news came two years after the Battle of the Sexes actress told Elle about her future family plans. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the Arizona native said in August 2018. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”

The Golden Globe winner added at the time: “It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young.’”

Stone and McCary got engaged in December 2019, two years after they started dating. The couple sparked marriage rumors in May 2020 after fans noticed that the La La Land star had swapped her diamond for a gold band during an interview with Reese Witherspoon. She and the Saturday Night Live writer were spotted sporting matching bands in September 2020.

As for the Bringing Up Bates star, she and husband Kelton Balka announced on January 5 that they have a rainbow baby on the way after a September 2020 miscarriage.

“We are so filled with gratitude and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again,” the reality star exclusively told Us. “Though there are still fears, concerns and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one. So far, we are all healthy and baby is developing perfectly. We are overjoyed start this new year with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four in early summer!”

The UPtV personalities’ little one will join big sister Willow, who was born in July 2019.

