Two years after her nuptials, Kelly McCreary is pregnant with her and husband Pete Chatmon’s first child.

“When being late comes right on time,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 39, captioned Instagram selfies on Monday, August 16, featuring a positive pregnancy test and a “Hot Mama” necklace. “Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you! Lemme tell you, there’s nothing like finding out by seeing the word spelled out, clear as day, leaving no mystery whatsoever: PREGNANT!”

The director, 44, shared the same photos to his own account, writing, “This Is My Favorite Monday Post Of All Time. So Excited To Grow Our Family And Add Dad To My Resume.”

He and the actress tied the knot in May 2019 in Florida.

“Married, yo!” the Wisconsin native captioned wedding photos via Instagram at the time. “In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you, @petechatmon.”

McCreary shared a throwback photo from the ceremony in May in honor of their second anniversary. “Two years down, [forever] to go,” the Emily Owens, M.D. alum captioned the Instagram tribute. “Happy Anniversary, my baby, my love, my favorite person, the best decision I’ve ever made in my whole entire life.”

The New York native gushed that he “won the draft” in his own touching tribute. “Much Love To You Babe For Holding Me Down, Lifting Me Up And Tag Teaming This Journey Called Life,” he wrote at the time. “Your Partner Is The Family You Pick.”

The couple met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy in 2017 and got engaged in January 2019.

McCreary’s Grey’s Anatomy character, Dr. Maggie Pierce, got engaged in an April episode of the ABC show. “I can’t imagine life without you anymore,” Winston Ndugu, played by Anthony Hill, said in his TV proposal. “And I don’t ever want to try. Margaret Pierce, will you marry me?”

The following month, the series was renewed for an 18th season. “We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season,” Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement in May.