Kelly McCreary: What’s in My Bag?

Kelly McCreary likes to keep her grandmother Sonia near. “Shortly after she passed,” the star of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy tells Us, “I went to a kids’ craft birthday party and made a bracelet [with her name] out of letter beads.”

It’s just one of the things she keeps in her Clare V. bag. Here’s what else the actress, 37, has in there.

Memories Are Key

“My keychain is a K with fake diamonds, but most of them have fallen out. I’ve had it since 2006. It was given to me by a former boss who passed away, so I keep it.

Save the Trees

“I always have my iPad, which I now use for my scripts at work ’cause I’ve gone paperless this year. It’s so much less of a hassle, and it’s super convenient. I love it.”

Read Her Lips

“Fenty’s Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow is perfect for everything. It’s the perfect gloss for your everyday look and transition from day to night if you’re going out.”

Pony Tales

“There are bobby pins of all sizes and shapes lost throughout my bag. Then I have a decorative Aritzia scarf because I usually wear my hair to work tied up and then I get it done at work.”

Read It and Weep

“I still do a paperback book ­— I’m not all the way paperless. I’m reading Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward.”

What else is inside McCreary’s bag? A Clare V. leopard-print coin purse; an iPad Pro leather Moleskin case; an iPhone X in a black case; iPhone headphones; a pair of sunglasses from KBL; an Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist; an Aveda Hand Relief; a Malin + Goetz Mojito Lip Balm; an American Express Platinum card; a periwinkle blue neck pillow; a Keetsa eye mask; Aleve; a receipt from Alem Ethiopian Village in Milwaukee; a Progressive insurance card and Woodstock Tamari Pumpkin Seeds.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!