Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

The next generation! Harry Potter’s Devon Murray, Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson and more celebrities have welcomed babies in 2021.

The actor’s girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey Quinn, gave birth to their son on January 2 and Murray’s “life changed forever,” he wrote via Instagram the following day.

The new dad added, “Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. Both are doing amazing now after a very long labor and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breath.”

Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter franchise, shared a photo at the time of a cupcake featuring a blue baby footprint. His newborn could be seen in the background.

He and Quinn announced the pregnancy news six months prior. “Baby Murray. 14th of January 2021,” Murray captioned his July 2020 Instagram reveal. “Thank you all so much for the kind messages. We’re both over the moon and so excited about meeting him/her.”

As for Carson, the dancer posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test in July 2020. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote via Instagram. “We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

The Utah native shared her and husband Carson McAllister‘s son’s sex two months later. She continued to document her baby bump progress on social media, from posing in a bikini in July 2020 to showing off her little one’s nursery in December 2020.

In a January 3 Instagram upload, the Emmy winner cradled her stomach from her hospital bed. “Alright baby boy, let’s do this,” Carson wrote.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents adding new members to their families.