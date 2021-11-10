Another one! Audrey Roloff gave birth to her and Jeremy Roloff’s third baby on Monday, November 8.

“Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” Audrey, 30, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 9. “We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.”

The TV personality noted that the couple’s new baby boy was born at 6:32 a.m. and weighed 9.1 lbs. “A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony,'” Audrey continued. “And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Jeremy also announced the arrival of their son via social media, praising his wife for her “immense strength” during the birth.

“The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes,” he captioned the post.

Audrey first showed her baby bump, as well as an ultrasound photo, in her July pregnancy announcement.

“We’re about to be a family of 5!” the Oregon native captioned a video with her husband, 31, and their kids — daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 22 months. “Our little tie-breaker is coming this November!”

When Jeremy added in a post of his own that he was closer to convincing Audrey “to get a minivan,” she replied, “Nice try but no you cannot [have one].”

The Little People, Big World alums’ reveal came six months after they exclusively told Us Weekly about their plans to expand their family.

“We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now,” Audrey said in January. “I’m a year out. Bode — he just had his 1st birthday. So we want to have more kids sometime soon in the near future.”

She and Jeremy became parents in September 2017 when Ember arrived, and the toddler was a “sweet” big sister to her baby brother following his January 2020 birth.

“Jer and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him,” Audrey wrote via Instagram at the time. “She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies.”

The siblings got along “pretty good … in the beginning,” Audrey told Us the following year. “[Bode learning to] crawl and take her toys was a different adjustment, but she’s always been super into babies and super nurturing, so she was excited.”

Audrey and Jeremy wed in September 2014 in Oregon, four months after the groom got down on one knee.

The former TLC personalities celebrate every anniversary “like a national holiday,” Audrey told her Instagram followers in September 2020.

“To us, it’s super important,” she captioned a slideshow of PDA pics at the time. “In my opinion, the celebration of your marriage once a year should merit more planning, rearranging work schedules, building suspense, creativity and tradition than most of the American holidays. Every other year Jeremy and I trade off who plans our anniversary — we both like surprises.”