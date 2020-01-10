Family of four! Audrey Roloff gave birth on Wednesday, January 8, welcoming her and Jeremy Roloff’s second child.

“Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four!” the couple told Us Weekly on Friday, January 10. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

The Little People, Big World alums, who already share 2-year-old daughter, Ember, announced in July that they were had a little one on the way. “Baby #2 is coming in January!!!” the pair captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Later that same month, then-pregnant star, 28, showed off her bare baby bump in a black bikini.

The A Love Letter Life authors were always planning on expanding their brood, opening up to Us Weekly exclusively in April about their future family plans. “We do want to have more kids,” Audrey revealed at the time. “We’ve always wanted to have a big family. … We don’t put a timeline or a number on it, but Lord willing, we definitely want to have more kids and we’ll take them one at a time.”

The former reality stars’ kids won’t be featured on the TLC show, however. In July 2018, the pair, who wed four years prior, announced their departure from Little People, Big World.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy, 29, wrote in a statement. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show must go on!”

He added, “I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;). You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful.”