Fall family fun! These celebrities documented their pumpkin patch trips with their little ones this year.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin enjoyed the festive tradition with kids Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 16 months, a little early. “I’m on a mission to get a holiday card-worthy photo,” the “Mom Brain” podcast host, 35, captioned an Instagram upload in September. “I feel like this one is ALMOST there. We may have to be satisfied with ALMOST.”

That same month, the Living Clearly Method author’s eldest sons showed off their Halloween spirit with superhero costumes. Leonardo was all smiles in a Robin outfit, while Rafael wore an Iron Man mask.

“So grateful to be a mama of 3 wild and amazing sons,” Hilaria captioned the photo of the boys with their younger brother.

Next time she and Alec, 61, hit the pumpkin patch, they’ll have added a fifth member to their brood. The couple announced in September that they are expecting another child.

“It is still very early…but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Hilaria captioned a video from her ultrasound appointment at the time. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel OK.”

She isn’t the only pregnant star who took a trip to the pumpkin patch this month. Not only did So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker join her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and her two kids during her third trimester, but Little People, Big World‘s Audrey Roloff posed with pumpkins with Jeremy Roloff and Ember, 2.

Keep scrolling for a look at more celebrity children taking part in this tradition, from Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s daughter, Cairo, to Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s son Beau.