



Rainbow baby! Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant and expecting her fifth child with Alec Baldwin five months after suffering a miscarriage.

“It is still very early, but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” the fitness guru, 35, captioned a Wednesday, September 19, Instagram video. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel OK.”

She and the Saturday Night Live star, 61, wed in 2012 and share Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 16 months. Baldwin welcomed his 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, in 1995 with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

One week before confirming her pregnancy loss in April, the Living Clearly Method author wrote on Instagram that she was “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

“I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience,” she captioned a baby bump pic at the time. “I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine — and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.”

The yoga instructor defended this decision on the Today show, explaining, “It’s something so many people deal with it, and as women we’re trained to deal with it silently. You’re definitely not supposed to say anything before 12 weeks. Some of that is because people are superstitious or that’s how they feel they’re gonna be stronger. A lot of it, for other people, is from fear. I don’t think that we have to live with such fear.”

Earlier this month, Alec confirmed on Hiking With Kevin that he and his wife “are going to have a fifth baby” in the future. “She wants another one,” the actor said.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!