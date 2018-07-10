Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff Are Leaving ‘Little People, Big World’: ‘It Has Been an Amazing Run’

Bidding farewell. Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff are saying goodbye to Little People, Big World after starring on the TLC series for 14 years.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 10, alongside a photo of Audrey holding their daughter, Ember. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show much go on!”

Although they’re taking a step back from the show, the Roloff family has big plans in store. “That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the world that the Lord has called us to!” Jeremy continued. “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at the pumpkin patch or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

The Navigators Council author also expressed his gratitude to the network for their working relationship. “I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;)” he teased. “You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful.”

Little People, Big World premiered in 2006 and aired its 14th season in April. Us Weekly has reached out to TLC for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!