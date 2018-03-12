TLC’s Little People, Big World is returning for season 13! Us Weekly can exclusively announce that the new season will be returning on Tuesday, April 3, and will include many more family milestones. The Roloff family has grown since the last time you saw them — Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed baby girl Ember Jean in September — and fans will get to see their journey over the 10 one-hour episodes. While he tries to get the house ready, Audrey prepares a birth plan to be able to deliver without pain medication. The season will also include a two-hour episode featuring the birth of their little girl.

Tori and Zach Roloff also welcomed a new baby into their lives — Jackson was born in August — and during this season they will discover the new challenges that raising a newborn brings. Meanwhile, Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock announced their engagement January 2018, so their growing relationship will also be explored. Then at the farm, Matt Roloff starts to wonder if he wants a different living situation away from Amy Roloff and farm life.

Following the premiere of Little People, Big World, TLC will also debut a new series, My Little Life. It will follow the lives of five little people in their twenties and early thirties as they learn to overcome everyday struggles of life — including balancing work, family, friends and finding love. The series will be six one-hour episodes. Watch the promo below:

The new season of Little People, Big World premieres on TLC Tuesday, April 3, at 9 p.m. ET. My Little Life premieres immediately after at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!