Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff announced his engagement to girlfriend Isabel Rock in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 27.

“…we got ENGAGED!” the 21-year-old captioned a photo that showed him giving Rock a piggyback. “It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjornin, late on Christmas. So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_ . Here’s to many more Christmas’ , you n me.”

The TLC star also shared photos of the moments leading up to the proposal, including a pic of Rock looking like she was wiping a tear from her eye as well as photos of the northern lights. “Excited for a lifetime filled with travel, growing together and trying new things with you @izzysofia_,” Roloff wrote.

Rock also shared a sweet photo taken in Oregon on her Instagram account on Saturday, captioning it, “We are finally ready to share with everyone… WE ARE ENGAGED!!! Thank you so much to @Moniqueserraphotography for the photos taken in the place we both grew up.”

Jacob’s mom, Amy Roloff, shared a photo of the kissing couple on Instagram on Saturday, writing, “And this happened! I couldn’t be a happier mom! My youngest- Jacob and the beautiful Isabel are engaged. Love them both and excited to see where life will take them in their marriage!”

Little People Big World premiered on TLC in 2006 and chronicles the lives of the Roloff family, who live on a farm near Portland, Oregon. Amy and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, as well as their son Zach, 27, have dwarfism. Zach’s fraternal twin, Jeremy, sister Molly, 24, and youngest brother, Jacob, are average height.

The past year was a big one for the Roloff clan — Zach and wife Tori welcomed their first child, a boy named Jackson, in May 2017, while Jeremy’s wife, Audrey, gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Ember, in September. And in August, Molly married her fiancé, Joel Silvius.

