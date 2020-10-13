First look! Vanessa Morgan, Katy Perry and more pregnant celebrities have showed photos from their ultrasound appointments over the years.

The Riverdale star announced in July 2020 that she is pregnant with her first child, writing via Instagram: “Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

The Canada native, who showed a positive pregnancy test, a blue-powder sex reveal and a sonogram shot, went on to write, “It’s almost, like, everything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed … We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be.”

Morgan, who split from husband Michael Kopech in June 2020, went on to share another ultrasound picture the following month. She called her son a “lil kicker.”

As for Perry, the Grammy nominee posted funny footage in May 2020 from her and Orlando Bloom’s appointment ahead of their daughter’s birth.

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it. #happymothersdaytome,” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer captioned a social media upload at the time. The baby-to-be shifted in the footage and stuck up one of her fingers.

The post came two months after the American Music Award winner debuted her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. (The actor is already the father of son Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.)

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant stars’ photos ahead of their babies’ births, from Dancing With the Stars’ Lindsay Arnold to Total Bellas’ Nikki Bella.