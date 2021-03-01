On her own. Pregnant Jenna Compono will not be given an epidural when she welcomes her first child.

“I can’t get one because of my heart issues,” the Challenge alum, 28, captioned her Sunday, February 28, Instagram Story. “My mom had big babies (10 pounds) and [my fiancée], Zach [Nichols], was 10 pounds … so that’s a little scary.”

The New York native went on to describe her heart conditions, from VSD, “a heart defect due to an abnormal connection between the lower chambers of the heart,” to MVP, “an improper closure of the valve between the heart’s upper and lower left chambers.”

The former reality star noted that she also previously suffered from PDA, “a heavy defect caused by problems in the heart’s development,” which she had corrected at age 2.

The mom-to-be announced her pregnancy news last month, writing via Instagram: “Happy Valentine’s Day! Zach and I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed, and we can’t wait to meet our little one in August.”

Nichols, 33, added in a post of his own at the time: “I gave Jenna some lovin’, and she’s giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough … because that is when Jenna will officially be a MILF.”

Compono has been documenting her baby bump progress for her Instagram followers, showing her stomach at 14 weeks on Sunday.

The former MTV personality is “dead set” on having a boy, writing on Sunday that has been her guess from the beginning. “Zach swears he’s positive [it’s a girl],” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m curious to see who is right. We will know March 6!”

She and the Michigan native, who met on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, got engaged in December 2019 and postponed their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the pregnant star’s parents would have preferred that she be married before starting a family, Compono wrote that they understand “what is best” amid their daughter’s circumstances.