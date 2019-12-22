The Challenge’s Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Are Engaged





She said yes! The Challenge‘s Zach Nichols proposed to longtime girlfriend Jenna Compono on Saturday, December 21, and she accepted, Us Weekly confirms.

Zach, 32, and Jenna, 26, met during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. The Real World: San Diego vet hit it off with her right away and they were together for about a year. However, in 2016 while she was filming The Challenge: Rivals III, she learned that he had cheated on her when he called her by the wrong name on the phone.

The pair competed again together on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, but were not fully together as she still felt she couldn’t trust him. Following the season, however, they continued to grow closer.

In May 2018, they announced they were back together via Instagram. “Love isn’t practical. It isn’t meant to be easy. It doesn’t appear on command. It doesn’t let you fall for whomever you’d like. It surfaces neither at the most opportune moment nor in the most convenient. It might pair you with someone you might never have expected,” the Real World Ex-Plosion alum captioned a pic of the pair at the time. “It’ll put you face to face with endless obstacles. But in the end, none of that will matter because it’s how you overcome its obstacles that will define your love. It may not be practical, but love is ultimately the best thing that will ever happen to you.”

They both competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds but got into a blowout fight after she found out he made a Bumble account as a joke. Then, after the season wrapped, they talked it out and he explained that he never swiped on anyone.

“I’m not going to lose a guy that I’ve been crazy about for the past five years over a stupid fight on a TV show,” she told Us exclusively in February, revealing that she was moving to Michigan to be with him. “I tell him we’re gonna have six kids, we’re going to live in a mansion, I pretty much set it all out on the table. He’s down. We’ve talked about marriage, kids, me moving there; we’re gonna try and do it in the right order!”

