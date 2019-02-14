Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Wednesday, February 13, episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Don’t mess with Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols’ relationship! The pair proved they were unbreakable during this week’s episode — despite the “bomb” that Amanda Garcia dropped: After Final Reckoning, Zach made a Bumble account. He admitted to doing so to Jenna but said he never swiped and it was all a joke. When she wanted to discuss it further, he stormed off — and she ended up apologizing.

Us Weekly caught up with Jenna, 26, after the episode to get a bit more information on what went down.

“I definitely think it was blown out of proportion. That night, we were all drinking. Obviously I’m not a fan of Amanda, and she’s not a fan of me. Looking back, I feel like I could have handled it a lot better — maybe sat him down instead of just screaming at him and acting like a complete psychopath,” the reality star explained to Us. “Granted, he shouldn’t have been on it and he knows that. … I mean, if I find him on it again, I’ll kill him!”

So, why did she get into it with Amanda, 26, to begin with? Well there’s a bit that wasn’t shown in the final cut.

“I was told Nany and Amanda were fighting — that’s the only reason I said something to her,” Jenna revealed. “When she walked by, she actually said, ‘Get the f—k out of my way’ to me and Zach. That’s why I was like, ‘Excuse me?’”

As for the fight with Zach, 31, he actually had a discussion with her before leaving for the season. Since they knew things could come up and that people may try to get in between them, he had told her that he wanted to discuss anything that came up when they got home.

“But I’m an emotional trainwreck and I needed to talk about it right then and there. I was upset about it; I’m a human, I’m gonna have feelings. I can’t hold it for another six weeks and talk about it then,” she explained, adding that she later realized he was only “looking out for their relationship.”

“I’m not going to lose a guy that I’ve been crazy about for the past five years over a stupid fight on a TV show,” she added.

The pair did discuss it when they got home and now they’re “really good,” the Real World Ex-Plosion alum said, adding that she’s moving to Michigan “within the next few weeks.“

“I tell him we’re gonna have six kids, we’re going to live in a mansion, I pretty much set it all out on the table. He’s down,” she shared. “We’ve talk about marriage, kids, me moving there; we’re gonna try and do it in the right order!”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

