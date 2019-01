It’s safe to say that the 17 veterans of The Challenge are in for quite the challenge when they meet 17 new competitors, all from reality TV backgrounds. The Challenge: War of the Worlds features stars from The Bachelor, Ex on the Beach, Floribama Shore, Survivor, Big Brother and more.

In case you’re not caught up with those shows, we’re breaking down who’s who. Plus, here’s a refresher on the Challenge vets!