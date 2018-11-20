Another season down! Season 32 of The Challenge came to a close on Tuesday, November 20, with the final four teams battling it out. Host T.J. Lavin revealed to the final teams that only the first place team would win the $1 million prize, while the other three teams would go home empty handed. Points would also be earned throughout the two-day final; whichever member of the winning team had more points would have the choice to take the money or split it with their partner. (Yes, the last time this happened, Johnny Bananas took the money from Sarah.)

Here’s what went down on the finale.

After Paulie and Natalie, Hunter and Ashley, Cara and Cara Marie and Sylvia and Joss propelled out of a plane – Hunter actually took quite a fall onto his back – the next battle was a 4K run. Paulie and Natalie were easily in the lead, with Paulie so far ahead that he decided to just finish solo. However, Natalie ended up getting lost … for so long that all of the other teams finished before her, and she was crushed.

They knew they had to make it up in the next checkpoint, called Final Stand. Each pair had to stand on top of very narrow a wooden tower. The first team to drop – Cara and Marie – got a 10 minute penalty. After hours of standing, Paulie decided to try and make a deal, telling Joss and Sylvia if they dropped, he and his partner would not use their grenade (which would add some sort of penalty) on them. He promised on his family, and Joss and Sylvia jumped, followed by Ashley and Hunter. So, the Big Brother alums were the only team without a penalty.

The eating challenge was next, which included 32 plates of delicacies from different countries. The food included Cow Snout and Pig’s Face. Ashley and Hunter threw their grenade at Joss and Sylvia, forcing them to chug an Amashi fish milkshake before even beginning the food. Hunter crushed the plates and he and Ashley came in first place. Even with the grenade, Sylvia and Joss placed second, Paulie and Natalie placed third and Cara and Marie placed last.

Just moments later, the teams had to go on a 3K race – with all of that in their stomachs – to the final checkpoint. Ashley and Hunter were given a 10 minute penalty, thanks to Sylvia’s grenade. Natalie and Paulie arrived at the final checkpoint first, followed by Sylvia and Joss, Marie and Cara and Ashley and Hunter.

The final checkpoint – and possibly the easiest in Challenge history – was a short walk through burning coals inside a cave. However, Paulie and Natalie still had the chance to throw a grenade. Paulie was adamant that he didn’t want to go against his word. However, Natalie convinced him – it was for $1 million, after all. Joss and Sylvia were both crying with anger but they had to have their ankles shackled together for the final walk, then had to find the right key to unlock them.

While Cara and Marie finished in fourth place, the top three teams’ final times were separated by less than two minutes. Paulie and Natalie came in third place, with a time of 71 minutes and 33 seconds. Sylvia and Joss came in second with a time of 69 minutes and 43 seconds. Hunter and Ashley won with a time of 69 minutes and 3 seconds.

However, the biggest shock came after that, when T.J. revealed that Ashley had earned the most points so she could choose if she wanted to take the money or split it. Without hesitation, she took all the money.

“This guy’s belittled me, put me down, slut-shamed me and also threatened my life and my family’s lives. I’m keeping the money,” she revealed. “This is nothing compared to what I went through all season. Walking through hell? I lived through hell.”

Hunter then snapped, began crying and told the group that he should have thrown the final.

“You will burn in hell for this and karma will come at you for the rest of your entire life. I hope you know that God has a special plan for you,” he told her. He then denied calling her a slut, saying he never would have. However, MTV had the clip ready, in which he told the guys in the house, “If this stupid f—king slut is gonna cost me half a million dollars, then I’m coming for her family.”

The Challenge: Final Reckoning reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!