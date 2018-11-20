Will Hunter Barfield and Ashley Mitchell even make it to the finish line? The partners hit quite a snag during the first check point on the Tuesday, November 20, finale of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the final pairs embark on the first part of the finale – climbing down a later of a helicopter.

“It would be so great to be in a category as a Challenge champion. For me to be able to go out there and prove everyone who has doubted me wrong, would be such a great feeling,” Sylvia Elsrode says. “I’m in the final. I’m just really nervous that now, I really have to show Joss [Mooney] that I am his partner, he can believe in me and we are here to take home the win.”

Paulie Calafiore feels the same, adding that he expects the final to be “intense” and “grueling.”

“This is what I trained my whole life for,” the Big Brother alum says. “I need Natalie [Negrotti] to keep up with me as best as possible because at the end of the day, we won’t even have the chance to decide on a million dollars if we don’t win.”

Ashley and Hunter both seem determined as well.

“As soon as I step out of this helicopter, I don’t even think about the height, I don’t think about falling. The only thing I see is green, and it’s not the grass,” she says. However, when she starts going down the ladder too fast, she runs into Hunter, who tells her to slow down. When she doesn’t, he falls backwards, hitting the ground … hard.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning finale airs on MTV Tuesday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

