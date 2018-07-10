The Challenge: Final Reckoning started with a bang on the Tuesday, July 10, premiere sending three (!) pairs straight home … er, to the redemption house. However, Cara Maria Sorbello came in with a huge target on her back and a partner she couldn’t stand. The reigning champ joined Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast to break down everything from the first night, plus revealed what viewers didn’t see between she and ex-fling Kyle Christie.

Listen to the entire podcast above and read the highlights below:

On Johnny Bananas being left in the ground:

We didn’t have his partner. We all fly in together, we’re on standby getting our stuff together. During that time frame, everyone looks at who’s there for cast, they start speculating … Devin [Walker] was there, and Devin had a family emergency so he had to go home. He was at the hotel with us the day before we dug out the graves.

On her plan to work with Marie:

Me and Marie don’t talk. I’m angry that she made herself my partner … I felt like I was being used. All she cares about is social media and a following. That’s all she talked about and to me, that’s such a turnoff. It wasn’t her as a competitor that turned me off, it was who she was. I didn’t associate her with her in the house. We didn’t talk. I’m like, “We’ll just figure out when we do a challenge.” Probably not the best approach. There was no plan.

On what happened with Kyle night one:

I was feeling confused because he was being a d—k to me in the house. In one breath, he tells me “I can’t be with you physically, because if I’m with you physically, I care about you.” He really put me through an emotional ringer that first night, especially not even treating me like a friend. He was being a d—k to me. He totally came in as a different Kyle than a Kyle I had seen … I feel like this season he was really feeling himself and became way more conceited and just turned into a nastier version of himself without a care.

On the connection with Paulie:

He was the one person that I had been hanging out with from the moment we met at the airport. Me and Natalie were roommates at the hotel, we’d go hang out with Jozea and Paulie. I was drawn to Paulie. When Kyle was making me feel the way he was and being a d–k, I sought Paulie out. He would just find a way to make me smile and forget about people making me feel any type of way in the house. He just was my escape. But, I did make a fool out of myself for sure!

On Paulie’s burger comment:

I’ve been harassing him about that ever since. Filet mignon is the smarter choice it is healthy for you, you don’t regret it after the fact. But you know, there’s just something about a greasy, terrible, bad for you, fast food burger and everybody wants a damn burger. It’s very bad for you but she doesn’t regret it after.

On being with Paulie when he was with Danielle and the backlash:

He told me after the fact, “I wanted so bad to be able to wait. I wanted break up with her so that I could be with you.” So he told me his one regret is not being able to make the call first. We did hold off until right before we got our phones back. As soon as he did get his phone back, he did break up with her. It doesn’t make either one of our parts right, but I don’t understand why I’m getting more backlash than the man who did it when it was his relationship.

On relationship with Camila Nakagawa:

The last that I talked to Camila was at the Dirty 30 wrap party. It was barely checking in. Before we did the final on Dirty 30, she said, “If you win, cut me $50,000. If I win, I’ll cut you $50,000. That way either way, the winner gets $400,000, whoever else gets a $50,000 bump. We’ll just work together, we’ll take care of each other.” She didn’t follow through with that. I didn’t poke and pry her on it. I knew she was going through a lot … she has not reached out to me, I have not reached out to her. I hope she is living a great life. I think she made excellent TV. But she’s definitely better off not doing these things.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

