All’s fair in love, war and Challenges! Apparently, that means that all reality stars are now welcome. MTV announced the season 33 cast on Wednesday, January 15. The Challenge: War of the Worlds will include 34 competitors.

Challenge vets will be joined by rookies from different reality TV franchises, including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and Floribama Shore. TJ Lavin returns to host the most grueling season yet, filled with new rules, surprising twists and a $1 million prize.

Read the full cast list — and where they’re from — below:

THE VETERANS:

Amanda Garcia (5th Challenge)

Ashley Mitchell (4th Challenge)

Cara Maria Sorbello (13th Challenge)

CT Tamburello (15th Challenge)

Da’Vonne Rogers (2nd Challenge)

Hunter Barfield (4th Challenge)

Jenna Compono (7th Challenge)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (18th Challenge)

Kam Williams (3rd Challenge)

Kyle Christie (3rd Challenge)

Leroy Garrett (10th Challenge)

Nany Gonzalez (6th Challenge)

Natalie Negrotti (3rd Challenge)

Paulie Calafiore (2nd Challenge)

Wes Bergmann (11th Challenge)

Zach Nichols (8th Challenge)

THE PROSPECTS:

Alan Valdez – Telemundo personality

Ashley Cain – Ex on the Beach UK

Chase Mcnary – The Bachelorette

Dee Nguyen – Geordie Shore

Georgia Harrison – Love Island

Gus Smyrnios – Floribama Shore

Joao Paulo Andrade – Ex On The Beach Brazil

Josh Martinez – Big Brother

Julia Nolan – Big Brother

Liz Nolan – Big Brother

Mattie Lynn Breaux – Party Down South

Morgan Willett – Big Brother

Natalie Duran – American Ninja Warrior

Shaleen Sutherland – Bachelor Canada

Stephen Bear – Geordie Shore

Theo Campbell – Love Island

Turabi Camkiran – Survivor Turkey

Zahida Allen – Ex on the Beach

The Challenge: War of the Worlds: Basic Training launch special, featuring a sneak peek, will air on MTV Wednesday, January 30, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Season 33 debuts on MTV Wednesday, February 6, at 10 p.m. ET, with an after show hosted by Justina Valentine directly after.

