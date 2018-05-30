Love on The Challenge is real! After years of ups and downs, MTV’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are officially back together. Compono, who began her reality TV run on Real World: Ex-Plosion, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 30, to share a photo with Nichols.

“Love isn’t practical. It isn’t meant to be easy. It doesn’t appear on command. It doesn’t let you fall for whomever you’d like. It surfaces neither at the most opportune moment nor in the most convenient. It might pair you with someone you might never have expected,” she wrote. “It’ll put you face to face with endless obstacles. But in the end, none of that will matter because it’s how you overcome its obstacles that will define your love. It may not be practical, but love is ultimately the best thing that will ever happen to you.”

Nichols, who made his reality start in 2011 on Real World: San Diego, and Compono met during her first Challenge, Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. After hitting it off during the season, they dated for about a year. However, while she filmed Rivals III in 2016 she found out that he had cheated. On the show, he called her by the wrong name during a phone call.

Booty and the beast 😈 @zachnichols15 A post shared by Jenna Compono (@jennacompono) on Apr 21, 2015 at 1:45pm PDT

The exes competed together again on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions and were very close – both had admitted that they missed the other, but she couldn’t completely trust him. The last time they were on a season together was in the summer of 2017, filming season 2 of Champs vs. Stars. However, she left the game due to an injury.

This is the first time she has confirmed the relationship on social media – and most Challenge fans are pretty stoked about it. “Please make babies,” Johnny Bananas wrote.

