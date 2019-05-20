The Challenge’s Most Memorable (and Messiest!) Relationships

While The Real World/Road Rules Challenge began as just that – a competition between two rivaling TV shows, it developed into so much more over the years, and one of the most memorable components is the romances.

For some – true love have formed, while others … things have gotten pretty messy. For Cara Maria Sorbello, both apply.

“All I want is to fight for the girl who I consider the love of my life. I just want to fight to get Cara back,” Paulie Calafiore told Us Weekly exclusively after War of the Worlds wrapped filming and he was caught up in a love triangle with Cara and his ex Danielle Maltby. He owned up to his mistakes almost immediately and the two – who met on Final Reckoning and exchanged “I love you’s” for the first time on How Far Is Tattoo Far? – are now back together. In fact, they’re moving in together in Montana.

“No one will fully know the lengths this man has gone (and the things he continues to do) on his own to prove his intentions and his feelings,” she revealed in February 2019 on Instagram. “So, with one foot out the door, and one foot in, I am moving forward with an open ear and an open heart.”

However, they’re not the first couple to have a shaky romance on the MTV reality show. Whether they met on The Real World or Road Rules – we see you, Wes Bergmann – or fell in love and tied the knot after a Challenge season together – a la Tori Hall and Brad Fiorenza – Us Weekly is running down some of the most memorable relationships in Challenge history.

