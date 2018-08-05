Another one bites the dust. MTV reality stars Britni Thornton and Brad Fiorenza have broken up, she revealed on the Sunday, August 5, episode of the “Challenge Mania” podcast. Brad confirmed the split to Us Weekly.

“We’ve recently came to an agreement that it would be best to focus on our own personal lives. He still has so many loose ends with his ex wife, as in, getting back on his feet He just bought a house. He needs to focus on him right now and I obviously need to focus on myself and get my s–t back together,” Britni, 27, said during the interview. “We both need to honestly love ourselves a little bit more before we can try to even give more to each other.”

Brad, 37, and Britni met in September 2017 while filming The Challenge: Vendettas. They began dating during filming and continued their relationship afterward, into the current season of The Challenge: Final Reckoning. During the Tuesday, July 31, episode of Final Reckoning, Paul Calafiore lied to Brad to mess with his game, saying that Britni had slept with her ex, Chuck Mowery.

After the first episode, Britni and Chuck were sent to the redemption house, where they were shown constantly fighting. Britni added that the latest episode was “the cherry on the icing” for their split.

The pair split mid-week, Brad told Us on Sunday, noting there were several reasons for their split. “What I had viewed in the last two episodes had made me uncomfortable but it’s not the sole reason for our break up. Brit and I have made a lot of great memories & still have an incredible connection of energy to this day,” he said. “I really look at it as a timing issue. I was ready to move on, I don’t think she was. I’ll take some of the blame for that.”

Britni had a complicated relationship with her ex. They had dated for five years following Are You the One? and she claims he cheated.

“I knew going into the house, there was issues with her not having closure with that relationship. We had spoke about that. I think it was harder on her than either one of us were expecting,” Brad said. “I can’t speak on her feelings for him but I can say that I saw some activity that made me uncomfortable.”

That said, Brad doesn’t feel that Britni deserves any of the criticism she’s receiving on social media over the Chuck situation. Ultimately, the distance apart was too much. Britni resides in Georgia while Brad, who shares two children with ex-wife and Challenge alum Tori Hall, lives in Chicago.

“It’s a timing issue and long distance is hard. You don’t get to see somebody at the end of the day and be with them and work through issues. That was a stresser,” he said. “We still have a great connection, we’re just not together right now. I’d be open to reevaluating the situation down the road.”

In March, Britni raved to Us Weekly about their relationship. “We’re head over heels in love. Long distance sucks but we travel a lot. I don’t ever get tired of him because we see each other just enough to appreciate each other,” Britni said. “I met his whole family in Chicago. Something came up and he had to see his ex-wife and I got to meet them. The kids are absolutely beautiful, and I met Tori. We had a great meeting and I wouldn’t change anything about the way we met. She’s great.”

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

