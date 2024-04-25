Prince William isn’t above getting his hands dirty. The royal, 41, revealed that he takes good care of the family’s guinea pig during a visit to Woodgate Valley Urban Farm on Thursday, April 25.

Victoria Ward, Deputy Royal Editor at the Daily Telegraph, took to X to share a clip of a gleeful-looking William, writing, “Prince William said he was so happy stroking Snowflake the guinea pig at Woodgate Valley Urban Farm, just outside Birmingham, that he didn’t want to leave. He revealed that his kids always forget to clean out their own guinea pig, leaving him to do it.”

In the clip, William can be seen complimenting the farm’s guinea pigs, declaring that they looked “very well-loved” and “extremely cozy.” He was handed Snowflake to look after and brightly said to the furry creature, “Hello, hi!”

William shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 6, with Princess Kate Middleton.

Kate previously revealed that she had her own guinea pigs growing up, who she named Salt and Pepper.

The guinea pig isn’t the only animal friend to call Windsor home. In January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the family received a puppy from Kate’s brother, James Middleton. According to The Mail on Sunday, the new addition arrived before the death of their dog Lupo, which they announced in November 2020.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” William and Kate captioned an Instagram photo of their pet at the time. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

James also paid tribute to Lupo via Instagram after his death. “Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog,” he wrote. “For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”

He continued: “There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo. Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy.”