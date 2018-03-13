Warning: this post includes spoilers from the Tuesday, March 13, episode of The Challenge: Vendettas.

Britni Thorton didn’t find love on Are You the One?, but luckily found The One on The Challenge: Vendettas. The 26-year-old met Brad Fiorenza on the MTV show and the two are still together today. During this week’s episode, Brad hugged Britni after he won his elimination round and told her, “I love you.”

“I was stunned. Of course I love the guy, how can you not love him? He’s so happy go lucky, for all the s—t he’s gone through, he stays so positive. It’s the weirdest thing but so beautiful,” Britni told Us Weekly exclusively, adding that that was the first time he had said that to her. “So I’m over here overthinking it, like ‘Did he mean it? Was that accidental?’ It was confusing, and then I left so we couldn’t even talk about it.”

However, when they reunited after the show wrapped, they continued their relationship. He lives in Chicago while she’s in Georgia, so for now, they’re doing a long distance relationship and seeing each other at joint appearances at events for Diem Brown’s MedGift charity.

“We’re head over heels in love,” she told Us. “Long distance sucks but we travel a lot … I don’t ever get tired of him because we see each other just enough to appreciate each other.”

Brad, who has two children with ex-wife Tori Fiorenza, has actually introduced Britni to his family, the MTV vet told Us.

“I met his whole family in Chicago. Something came up and he had to see his ex-wife and I got to meet them,” Britni explained. “The kids are absolutely beautiful and I met Tori. We had a great meeting and I wouldn’t change anything about the way we met. She’s great. She handled her own and was very womanly about it. I couldn’t imagine being in that type of situation so from my point of view — I’m not a parent — she stood her ground, but was very kind at the same time. She’s a protective mama bear and such a sweetheart.”

Britni also reflected on the season, adding that she doesn’t hold anything against Natalie for turning on her at the last moment. “She sent me a message when she got home and then apologized to me again the first time she saw me. She said she’s so used to the Big Brother game and I can’t be mad at her for that — she played the Big Brother game to the Tee!”

She also cleared the air with Kayleigh, who left the house after feeling “bullied” by Britni, Jemmye and Kailah. Following her elimination, she met up with Johnny Bananas and Kayleigh and apologized immediately, and repeatedly.

“As soon as I saw, her I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, please forgive me,’” she revealed. “I do not believe in touching someone’s personal belongings. She was very forgiving. I can give her that. We had drinks afterward. Now that it’s re-brought up, hopefully we’re still good. It was not my best night. I absolutely regret it. I explained on Twitter too — touching a mattress is one thing. Touching someone’s belongings is not OK. I don’t care for her too much because she is a drama starter, but that does not give me any reason to touch someone’s stuff.”

The Challenge: Vendettas airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

