It’s been 11 years since Tori Hall competed on MTV’s The Challenge — but it may be time to return! The reality star, who appeared on three seasons of The Challenge, recently tweeted that she’d like to join a season for charity like Champs Vs. Stars.

The Challenge champ, 31, split from husband Brad Fiorenza (who is currently on The Challenge: Vendettas) in 2015 and is currently working for Ulta Beauty and raising two sons, Brady, 6, and Chase, 3. However, those reasons alone are part of why she’d like to appear on the charity edition of the show.

“It’s threefold: I think that all these dads keep coming back and playing and they get the opportunity and I’m a firm believer that women can have it all: a career, strong education, raise babies, do challenges,” Tori told Us Weekly. “I want to do that for the moms out there. I think that I lost my identity when I lost my marriage. Then I went from that to being Brady and Chase’s mom. So this year, I woke up and I was like, ‘I’m gonna start playing for me. Eventually my kids are gonna go off to college and Brad’s not here anymore. I’m not Brad’s wife. I need to figure out who I am and what’s left at the end of the day.’ The problem with putting your identity in someone else is that they eventually leave in one way or another. So I want to go back to my roots.”

Tori also said that all three of the Challenges she competed in she “played for Brad.”

“[Cutthroat] was kind of like our Swan Song. At the time that’s what I thought it was. I want to go back and play for me,” she said. While she prefers the shorter format of Champs Vs. Stars than that of a real Challenge, she’s not saying a definite no.

Many fans have pointed out on Twitter that she and Brad would make one heck of a team if MTV was to do another Battle of the Exes season. But would she do that?

“We were really strong on Duel 2 when it was a lot of pairs … Brad and I would be able tolerate each other in that situation,” she admitted. “Would it be ideal? No, but we could tolerate each other. He’s an athlete and I’m competitive. We could do it for money and for the game, but it wouldn’t be ideal.”

The Challenge: Vendettas airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!