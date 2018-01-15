💗 A post shared by Tori fiorenza (@torifiorenza) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

During The Challenge: Vendettas premiere, Brad Fiorenza began hooking up with Britni Thorton. His fellow castmates on the show began comparing Britni to Brad’s ex-wife, Tori Hall, and claiming that Britni actually made more sense for Brad than Tori ever did.

SO how does Tori, who shares two children with her ex-husband, feel about that?

“I agree … isn’t that sad?” she told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “Here’s the deal: they just have more in common. He’s a fun guy. We met really young. I was 20 years old when I met him, and I grew up with him. I gave him a decade of my life, a third of my life. When we grew up and realized the things that we wanted in life, we agree on nothing. The only thing we agree on is our two kids, which is sad. He probably is a better fit for her.”

Brad, 37, and Britni, 26, continued their relationship after The Challenge: Vendettas wrapped, and Tori told Us she has met the AYTO vet briefly. However, Brad and Tori’s children — Brady, 6, and Chase, 3 — have not.

“I don’t think that they’ll interact with her for a while. Brad and I have a pretty mutual respect on this, that they don’t need people coming in and out of their lives,” Tori, 31, told Us. “So I think as they become more stable or secure, then I’m not opposed to it. I want it to be a long term thing.”

Brad and Tori finalized their divorce in 2016 and currently live about 45 minutes apart from one another as they continue to coparent. “The boys are with me 99 percent of the time,” Tori added.

The former Miss Teen USA isn’t watching this season of The Challenge, but told Us that it hasn’t been easy hearing about her ex-husband meeting a new woman in the same setting that they met. (Tori and Brad met and began dating on The Gauntlet in 2008.)

“The conversation we had prior to him leaving was: ‘I’m going to focus on winning and playing the game, I’m not there to hookup and do that kind of thing,’” Tori said. “I was fine with him going back and doing the show. It was such a big part of our life. But never did I believe that our story was that replaceable to him. That was the hardest part. When he was filming and the pictures leaked and all of that, and I saw that … I was like, ‘Wow. I was just another step in the road.’ Which is healing and hurtful at the same time. To me, that was our story. And it was very replaceable to him.”

The Challenge: Vendettas airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!