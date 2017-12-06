MTV’s The Challenge is adding a ton of new faces to the mix! The network aired its first promo for The Challenge: Vendettas on Tuesday, December 5, revealing that season 31 would be like no other. This time, in addition to The Real World and Road Rules vets, the show will also be adding in members of MTV UK’s Georgie Shore and Ex on the Beach as well as CBS’ Big Brother.

For the first time, each player is playing solely for themselves and only one winner will take home the $500,000 prize. Here’s the breakdown of how this season will work:

The winners of each challenge will receive money for their individual bank accounts. Once eliminated, their money is added to the final pot. The twist this season will be called “Grenades” — an award given to players that survive an elimination round. The grenade gives them a chance to get back at someone. “With everyone out for themselves, stealing an entire bank account from another player, forcing players to be shackled together during another challenge or selecting players to stay up the entire night before a challenge, will surely shake up the competition and heighten the drama, doubt and deception in the house,” the release reads.

In the trailer above, many new faces appear, as well as some old classics like Brad Fiorenza, who is returning after 11 seasons off and now kissing Britni Thorton following his divorce from Challenge vet Tori Hall. Cara Maria Sorbello is also back and kissing both Nicole Ramos (the ex of her ex-bff, Laurel Stucky) and Geordie Beach‘s Kyle Christie. Another fun tidbit from the trailer: Derrick Kosinski, the runner up from The Challenge XXX, is not on the cast list below, but if you pause the trailer around 52 seconds in, you’ll see he is, in fact, there.

Here’s the full cast:

Alicia Wright (Are You the One? season 5)

Brad Fiorenza (The Real World: San Diego)

Britni Thornton (Are You the One? season 3)

Cara Maria Sorbello (Fresh Meat II)

Cory Wharton (The Real World: Ex-Plosion)

Devin Walker (Are You the One? season 3)

Eddie Williams (Are You the One? season 5)

Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans)

Johnny Bananas (The Real World: Key West)

Joss Mooney (MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach)

Kailah Casillas (The Real World: Go Big or Go Home)

Kam Williams (Are You the One? season 5)

Kayleigh Morris (MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach)

Kyle Christie (MTV U.K.’s Geordie Shore)

Leroy Garrett (The Real World: Las Vegas)

Marie Roda (The Real World: St. Thomas)

Melissa Reeves (MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach)

Natalie Negrotti (Big Brother 18)

Nelson Thomas (Are You the One? season 3)

Nicole Ramos (Battle of the Bloodlines)

Nicole Zanatta (The Real World: Skeletons)

Rogan O’Connor (MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach)

Shane Landrum (Road Rules: Campus Crawl)

Sylvia Elsrode (The Real World: Skeletons)

Tony Raines (The Real World: Skeletons)

Veronica Portillo (Road Rules: Semester at Sea)

Victor Arroyo (Big Brother 18)

Zach Nicols (Real World: San Diego)

The Challenge: Vendettas premieres on MTV on January 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!