Warning: This post includes spoilers from the Tuesday, November 21, reunion special of The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

The Challenge XXX was so dirty, they made the cast wait months to find out who won. On the second half of the reunion special, the final four found out where they placed!

Derrick Kosinski, Jordan Wiseley, Cara Maria Sorbello and Camila Nakagawa landed in the top four spots and each of them had to pull a double or single cross out of a box to see who won after all the times from the final race were added up. Camila was absent from the reunion taping, so host T.J. Lavin stepped in in her place. The guy and girl who pulled the double cross each won $450,000.

So, who took home the huge prize? The winners were … Jordan and Camila! That meant Cara Maria and Derrick took home $35,000 each.

This is the first Challenge win for Jordan, who basically dominated through the entire competition, especially in the finale. This was Camila’s 10th Challenge, her second win, and possibly her final competition. This season, she had a huge fight with Leroy Garrett, which led to her yelling racial slurs in his direction.

“Right now I’m cool but after watching the previews when the show first came out, it made me sick to my stomach,” Leroy said during the reunion special. “For it to happen here, on a Challenge with people who I consider family … you’d think it wouldn’t happen here.”

“You are fu–king an idiot. Guess how many wins you’ve had? Zero. You’re a fucking black motherf–king p–sy,” Camila yelled in his face midway through the season. She then hit Leroy with a pillow, stormed outside and yelled, “It’s all about black motherf–kers like that piece of s–t!”

Leroy handled the situation at the time extremely calmly, not even raising his voice at her. “I was pissed, but I’m one that’s very in control of my emotions. I think that a lot of times they expect for the stereotypical black man to be angry and want to fight. It’s never ever been in my character to argue or fight. I already knew that the backlash she was going to get from it and I wanted to continue to hear her speaking hear what she wanted to say. I think that now people actually see what blacks go through. It’s serious. There’s real hate out there. Whether it’s against blacks, people who are gay, whether it’s against women, it’s s–tty.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!