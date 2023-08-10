Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are getting ready to expand their family.

“Baby number 3 coming in February! 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼,” the Challenge alums captioned a Thursday, August 10, Instagram post of son Anthony, 23 months, and daughter Liliana, 8 months, posing next to a sonogram attached to a “Coming Soon” sign.

In the portrait, Anthony and Liliana wore coordinating shirts that read “Big Brother” and “Big Sister,” respectively.

Several of the couple’s former Challenge costars were quick to offer their well-wishes. “#SquadGoals 😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations to your beautiful family!!🎉,” Kaycee Clark wrote via Instagram comment.

Kyle Christie, for his part, replied: “3 under 3. Good God. Congrats. 👀❤️.”

Compono, 30, and Nichols, 36, met while filming The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2015. After dating on and off for several years, they got engaged in December 2019. Compono and Nichols wed in an intimate ceremony in March 2021, one month after learning that she was pregnant with baby No. 1. Anthony was born the following September.

“Zach got to see him before me while he held my leg and watched him come out,” Compono exclusively told Us Weekly of meeting her baby boy. “But when he was put on my chest and we both got to see him, it was amazing. We made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

She added at the time: “We are looking forward to bringing Anthony home and just having fun being parents. Zach is super hands-on and I can honestly say I haven’t changed one diaper yet. He continues to impress me every day, and you can easily see that being a dad came so natural for him.”

Compono and Nichols celebrated their dream wedding in April 2022 — they previously opted for a small celebration due to coronavirus safety precautions — with Anthony by their side.

“It was worth the wait,” she exclusively told Us about the New York-held nuptials. “It’s something you really only get to do once, so I wanted everything the way I imagined it. … This wedding was so special to me because it was in my home state and most of my friends and family were able to attend. I always wanted a crazy big wedding, so it was really great being able to have such an important life event at home.”

Nearly three months later, Compono announced that she was pregnant with their second baby. Daughter Liliana arrived in December 2022.