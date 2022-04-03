Their dream day arrived! After Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, they were finally able to celebrate with their family and friends as originally planned.

“She liked me so much, she married me twice,” Nichols, 34, gushed in an Instagram Story video on Saturday, April 2, alongside his bride, 29.

The pair initially wed in March 2021 during an intimate ceremony in Michigan.

“We decided to have a mini personal wedding with just our immediate family in MI ❤️,” the couple wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our big one will be April 2nd 2022 in NY! 😝.”

The twosome, who got engaged in December 2019 after dating on and off for two years, had postponed their initial wedding plans amid the global pandemic.

“With everything going on, we didn’t want anyone to feel pressured or worried about attending our wedding,” Compono exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020. “It is supposed to be a celebration. We have so many friends and family, it was impossible for everyone to feel comfortable and we didn’t want people to have to make the decision to come or not. We decided that we would postpone until 2022 when things are hopefully better by then.”

She continued at the time: “It was a really hard decision. I have been finalizing so many things with my planner, Kristin Buonaiuto, and crossing my fingers things would blow over soon. But I think we made the right decision. I also want to send positive vibes out to all my other brides, because it’s a really hard thing to go through!”

During Saturday’s special day, the couple documented their church ceremony and lively party across their respective social media accounts. Following their sweet ceremony, the Challenge alums danced with their loved ones on a party bus that took them to the venue. Once they got to the reception, the couple danced some more under neon lights that said “Mr. and Mrs. Nichols” before tasting an eight-tiered wedding cake and gelato.

“Tomorrow Jenna gets to marry the man of her dreams… again. (Just kidding, I’m the lucky one),” Nichols previously gushed via Instagram on Friday, April 1.

The newlyweds initially met while filming The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 before they started dating. After a brief breakup in 2016, they reunited in May 2018, one year before getting engaged. Nichols and Compono announced in February 2021 that they were expecting their first child. (Son Anthony was born in September 2021.)

“Happy Valentine’s Day! I gave Jenna some lovin’, and she’s giving me a family,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside ultrasound pics. “I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough … because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf.”

Scroll below to see photos from their special day: