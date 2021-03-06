Surprise! Pregnant Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols shared the sex of their baby-to-be on Saturday, March 6.

The pair both posted a video on Instagram showing Nichols holding a large black balloon with question marks on it.

As someone counted down, she pierced it with a needle and it exploded with dozens of small blue balloons. Their family members cheered as the couple, wearing matching Mommy and Daddy shirts, embraced and kissed.

The Challenge alums announced last month that they have a little one on the way. “Happy Valentine’s Day!” the New York native, 28, captioned her February Instagram reveal. “Zach and I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed, and we can’t wait to meet our little one in August.”

Her fiancé, 33, added with a post of his own: “I gave Jenna some lovin’, and she’s giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough … because that is when Jenna will officially be a MILF.”

Later that same month, the pregnant star wrote on her Instagram Story that she is “dead set” on having a son. “Zach swears he’s positive [it’s a girl],” Compono added. “I’m curious to see who is right. We will know March 6!”

The Real World alum added that she wants “seven, YES seven” kids.

When she gives birth to her first child, Compono will not be able to have an epidural. “I can’t get one because of my heart issues,” the mom-to-be explained via Instagram in February. “My mom had big babies (10 pounds) and Zach was 10 pounds … so that’s a little scary.”

She and the Michigan native met and fell in love on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, and got engaged in December 2019. “I hope he knows what he’s getting into,” the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram reveal after Nichols proposed. “I said yes.”

The former MTV personalities have postponed their wedding ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. “With everything going on, we didn’t want anyone to feel pressured or worried about attending our wedding. It is supposed to be a celebration,” Compono exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020. “We have so many friends and family, it was impossible for everyone to feel comfortable, and we didn’t want people to have to make the decision to come or not. We decided that we would postpone until 2022 when things are hopefully better by then.”