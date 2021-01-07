It’s a … ! Cheyenne Floyd, Lauren Bushnell and more pregnant stars have used creative methods to share the sexes of their babies in 2021.

The Teen Mom OG star teased her reveal in December 2020, writing via Instagram: “2020 has been a hell of a year, one that we will not forget. It has been filled with so many ups and downs. I am ready to take on 2021 with new energy and a positive spirit. This year God blessed me in ways I could have never imagined. I’m honored to be a mommy for the second time! We are excited to share with you what we are having!”

The following day, the MTV personality shared footage from her and boyfriend Zach Davis’ party, complete with blue powder and confetti.

“I might still be in shock that I am having a boy,” the Challenge alum captioned her January 1 Instagram post. “Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated.”

The Los Angeles native added that her and ex Cory Wharton’s daughter, Ryder, “wanted a baby brother and swears she knew this whole time.” Floyd concluded, “I know she’s going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and Daddy love you and can’t wait to meet you.”

The social media upload came one month after she and Davis announced that they had a little one on the way. The pregnant star gushed via Instagram about how “supportive” her partner was in November 2020.

As for Bushnell, the Bachelor alum is also expecting a baby boy. The former reality star’s husband, Chris Lane, used his golfing skills to reveal the baby-to-be’s sex. “Hello 2021,” the country singer captioned January 1 footage. “IT’S A BOY.”

Bushnell added in a post of her own: “Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much! … My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited! And yes, [our dog], Coopy, definitely knows I’m pregnant.”

She and Lane tied the knot in October 2019 in Nashville, four months after the “Big, Big Plans” singer proposed to the Oregon native.

Keep scrolling to see influencer Arielle Charnas and more expectant stars’ creative announcements.