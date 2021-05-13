Pretty in pink! Pregnant Dani Soares wore a patterned top to help announce her baby-to-be’s sex on Wednesday, May 12.

“I’ve always been a girlie girl, even when I used to spend hours every day playing RPG,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star, 33, captioned her Instagram post. “When I found out I was pregnant, all I really wanted was a healthy baby and didn’t really care about anything else. But now, I’m looking forward to having my little girl and developing that mother and daughter relationship.”

In the social media upload, the pregnant Bravo personality paired her off-the-shoulder shirt with red lips and a necklace.

The news came nearly one month after the reality star’s pregnancy reveal. “It’s just you and I little baby,” she captioned her April baby bump debut.

The following month, Soares wrote via Instagram that her pregnancy wasn’t happening how she “planned” it, explaining, “From the moment I knew you were here, I’ve been making sure I’m doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you’ll have what you need when you out. This is not how I dreamed … but you’re not unwanted. Bringing a life to this world is a blessing and you are here to show me I have a reason to keep going and a purpose in this life. You already so loved.”

Earlier this month, Soares exclusively told Us Weekly that that her baby’s father is irrelevant. “I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know,” she said at the time. “I just don’t think it’s anybody’s business right now.”

Below Deck alum Hannah Ferrier has offered to help Soares ahead of her daughter’s arrival. “I want to offer as much support as I can because it is a really scary time,” the Aussie, 34, told Us. “I found it scary [when I was pregnant] even with a partner. I want to make sure she knows she’s got some support.”

She added at the time: “I couldn’t imagine doing it like on my own. I give so many props to women who do it because not only is your body changing, but your hormones are going crazy. And you know that you’re about to go through this massive life change.”