Nearly two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Dani Soares exclusively told Us Weekly why she has chosen not to reveal her baby’s father.

“I just don’t think that’s relevant for my situation, that’s all,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star, 33, told Us. “I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know. I just don’t think it’s anybody’s business right now.”

When the Bravo personality debuted her baby bump via Instagram in April, she wrote, “It’s just you and I, little baby.”

The following month, one of the Aussie’s charter guests Barrie Drewitt-Barlow joked about her upcoming arrival’s dad. When his daughter Saffron declared Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux her “least favorite” crew member in an April Instagram video, calling him standoffish, Drewitt-Barlow replied, “That was because he was too busy getting the other one pregnant. And he’s gonna be a daddy, come on.”

The England native went on to say that he may have “gotten [Soares] pregnant himself” during a drunken night. “They were all so damn dark, those rooms,” Drewitt-Barlow joked. “I know I shagged somebody, but I don’t know who it was.”

Drewitt-Barlow told a fan in the comments section that he didn’t know the paternity was “a secret.” He wrote, “Whoever the dad is, they were one lucky fella to have a night with @iamdanisoares she is not only stunning in real life she is a beauty classy lady on the inside. Dani was beautiful. She was such a nice person.”

Soares commented with laughing-crying emojis at the time, writing, “Secret is out! It’s @donbarrie baby.”

The reality star opened up about the joke during the interview with Us, explaining, “Barrie just made a video that he came downstairs to the crew area, and it was really dark, and he slept with somebody and it may have been me and he might be the father. That’s why I commented.”

The mom-to-be joked during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode last month that the upcoming season of the show is a “PSA” against drinking. “Make sure you remember what you did last night,” the expectant star said at the time. “And make sure you wear a condom.”

While awaiting her little one, Soares’ birth plan “is to go as natural as possible.” She explained to Us that she doesn’t “want to have an epidural,” noting, “The baby normally chooses its own way of coming to the world, so I’m mentally prepared for whatever it is. But at the hospital, as natural as possible.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper