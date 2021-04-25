Dani Soares revealed her next journey will be into motherhood. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star is pregnant with her first child.

Soares, 33, shared the news via Instagram with a photo of her baby bump on Saturday, April 24. She took a mirror selfie in black underwear and a bra, proudly displaying her growing stomach.

“It’s just you and I little baby,” the Bravolebrity wrote.

“Congratulations to this beautiful woman,” Alli Dore, her fellow Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member, posted on her Instagram Story. “You will be the most incredible mother. I’m so proud of you and how strong and brave you are.”

Izzy Wouters, a Below Deck stewardess, made her own Instagram Story, calling Soares, “The most beautiful mummy to be. Strong, brave and fearless. The luckiest baby to have you to call mum and you will both never be alone.”

Also sending her congratulations was Daisy Kelliher, the chief stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “The little baby is very lucky to have you as their mother,” she wrote.

Natasha de Bourg, the chef on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, shared a heartfelt repost of Soares’ announcement, adding a crown to the stewardess’ head.

“Some queens are made … Total respect for this queen,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are never alone … We are an army raising up … I will always choose to go to battle with and for you.”

Soares sent her love and gratitude to all the Below Deck crew who sent their well-wishes.

The reality personality did not share any details on the paternity of baby No. 1. Last time viewers saw her on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Soares was having a boatmance with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, the youngest member of the crew at age 25.

“I think when we were playing Truth or Dare and he said that he fancied me,” she revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 19. “I don’t know, it just made me look at him differently.”

Though Soares appears to be several months into her pregnancy, her baby bump was not visible during her interview with Cohen, 52, when it aired earlier this month.