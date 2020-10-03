All aboard! The cast of Below Deck and its spinoff series will do just about anything for love … or at least to have a fun crew hookup.

After seven seasons of the Bravo series — with more than 100 episodes — there have been plenty of romances to watch unfold. Add in the Below Deck Mediterranean flings and Below Deck Sailing Yacht relationships and viewers have a lot to keep up with.

While some relationships have outlasted the high seas, including Sailing Yacht’s Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, who got engaged in July 2020, others crashed and burned.

Below Deck’s Rocky Dakota and Eddie Lucas served as the guideline for crew members of what not to do while yachting. Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain revealed on the Bravo’s Daily Dish in January 2020 that the season 3 secret hookup “ruined it for everyone” moving forward.

“This is why we can’t have nice things, Eddie and Rocky,” she quipped. “I think it was short-lived, but a great time was had by all.”

Captain Lee Rosbach weighed in on the dramatic relationship — Eddie cheated on his girlfriend with Rocky — saying, “that wasn’t a romance.”

Although Rocky and Eddie’s time together was rough for many on board the ship, the next season brought Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams’ sweet relationship. The couple lasted a while onshore as well, but ultimately ended called it quits in 2017.

“He’s a magical human being. It was a lot of fun, always unexpected, things coming up. I loved it,” Emily said in a May 2020 installment of Life After Bravo about the couple’s time together in Florida. “I was back-and-forth from the U.K., but we were very comfortable living together. It was exciting because we were always traveling around. It was like we were always on the move.”

Throughout its five seasons, Below Deck Med also gave life to many memorable couples, including Malia White’s two beaus. She briefly dated Wes Walton during season 2, and her boyfriend, Tom Checketts, joined the cast during season 5.

After dating for more than a year, Malia announced in September 2020 that she and Tom had gone their separate ways. “Yes, Tom and I have split. The details surrounding all of it I am trying to keep a little private just out of respect to him and I,” she said via an Instagram video. “But yes, I am single.”

Scroll down to see which of your favorite Below Deck yachties has dated who over the years.