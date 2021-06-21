Here comes the Below Deck Sailing Yacht baby boom! Nearly one month after Dani Soares gave birth to her first child, her costar Alli Dore announced her pregnancy news.

“So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx,” the reality star captioned a Monday, June 21, Instagram slideshow.

Benny Thompson posted the same photos of himself cradling Alli’s baby bump, writing via Instagram: “Pregnant? So proud of you, you’re going to be the most amazing mumma. Couldn’t be more excited for the epic journey we’ve begun. xx.”

Dani, 33, wished the parents-to-be the best, writing, “YYAAAYYY CONGRATULATIONS. Lilly can’t wait to meet her new friend. You two are gonna be amazing parents cause you are two amazing humans.”

Alli was friends with Benny for years before their relationship took a romantic turn, she told E! News earlier this month.

“Fundamentally, we are just such a perfect fit for each other,” the Bravo personality explained to the outlet at the time. “So, I’m really excited for our future together. We’re very serious. We’re just about to move in together. … [I’ve] never been loved like this.”

The Aussie showed her boyfriend moving in on Sunday, June 20, with an Instagram Story video. “My attempt at being a nice girlfriend,” she captioned footage of a “Welcome Home” sign falling from her door. “Finally no more long distance. Welcome home @bennithompson. Second attempt went well.”

Alli previously was linked to Gary King on the Bravo show. She was also rumored to have hooked up with Dani during a May episode.

“I was just going with the flow,” the third stew explained to Andy Cohen last month. “I’m a pretty open person, and I will enjoy life experiences. When Dani took my hand, sexy, so why am I not gonna go into the master cabin with her? Yes, we hooked up, however you define hook[ing] up.”

Alli went on to describe her love triangle with Gary and Sydney Zaruba after her castmates kissed. “I hate to see it, but Sydney seems to be a little bit vindictive,” Alli said during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode. “She did have the intention of me finding out. … I was just enjoying the flirt. It wasn’t really a competition for me.”

Parts one and two of the show’s reunion air on Bravo Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, at 9 p.m. ET, respectively.