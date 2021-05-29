Welcome, Bravo baby! Dani Soares has given birth to her first child, announcing the news on Saturday, May 29.

“She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy had some rest,” the new mom captioned a photo of the newborn’s hand via Instagram.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star, 33, surprised her Instagram followers with her pregnancy news in April. “It’s just you and I, little baby,” the Aussie captioned a mirror selfie at the time while wearing a black cropped top and matching underwear.

After her bare belly debut, the reality star warned her followers to prepare for a lot of “pregnancy pics coming” their way. She shared her next bump update in May, writing, “From the moment I knew you were here, I’ve been making sure I’m doing everything I can to help you grow healthy inside of me and to make sure you’ll have what you need when you out.”

The Bravo personality added that her pregnancy was not happening how she “dreamed” or “planned,” but clarified, “You’re not unwanted. Bringing a life to this world is a blessing and you are here to show me I have a reason to keep going and a purpose in this life. You already so loved.”

That same month, the then-pregnant star exclusively told Us Weekly that the paternity of her little one was not “relevant” to her situation.

“I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know,” Soares explained at the time. “I just don’t think it’s anybody’s business right now.”

While Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier had never met Soares, she exclusively told Us that she reached out to her fellow stewardess to offer her help.

“I couldn’t imagine doing it, like, on my own,” Ferrier, 34, who welcomed her daughter, Ava, in November 2020, explained. “I give so many props to women who do it because it’s like, not only is your body changing, but your hormones are going crazy. And you know that you’re about to go through this massive life change. So I’m going to go and see her and just offer as much support as I can because it is a really scary time. I found it a scary time even with my partner, [Josh]. I want to make sure she knows she’s got some support.”