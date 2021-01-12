Buns in the oven! Chelsea Houska, Lauren Burnham and more pregnant celebrities documented their baby bump progress in 2021.

The Teen Mom 2 alum announced in August 2020 that she is expecting baby No. 4, her third with husband Cole DeBoer. “One more DeBoer,” the South Dakota native captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. “Coming early 2021.”

The traffic control specialist added with a post of his own: “The Grand Finale (we think.) Baby No. 4.”

Later that same month, the couple shared the sex of their upcoming arrival with the help of pink confetti.

The pair, who met at a gas station in 2014, have been building a farmhouse ahead of their child’s birth, sharing the process via Instagram. Their kids — Aubree, Watson and Layne — have enjoyed “doing lots of exploring” on the property. “We love going to visit,” Houska captioned a May 2020 social media upload.

As for Burnham, the Bachelor alum is expecting twins after welcoming her daughter, Alessi, in May 2019.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” the Shades of Rose designer captioned her December 2020 pregnancy reveal. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

Her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., joked at the time that the year had “completely redeemed itself.”

Burnham experienced “intense” first-trimester symptoms, calling her morning sickness “worth it” later that same month.

“I was sick w/ Alessi 8-12 weeks, but nothing like what it’s been this time,” the Virginia native wrote in an Instagram Story Q&A. “I was nauseous starting at 6 weeks & still am every day now,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I take unisom & B6 every night for it, but I think it wears off around 3 p.m. [because] that’s when I start to feel sick again most days. I am also turned off by most foods, so I’ve tried forcing myself to eat stuff to make the nausea go away (don’t recommend lol). … I have migraines every afternoon/night. Thanks for listening to my rant.”

Keep scrolling to see more expectant stars’ pregnancy pics this year, from American Idol’s Katharine McPhee to Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson.