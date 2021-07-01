The best accessory! Pregnant Yvonne Strahovski debuted her baby bump at the Tomorrow War premiere red carpet on Wednesday, June 30.

The actress, 38, cradled her budding belly at the Los Angeles event, pairing her tight gown with diamond earrings and a gold bracelet.

The Handmaid’s Tale star and her husband, Tim Loden, are already the parents of son William, 2. They welcomed the little one in October 2018.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” the Aussie captioned an Instagram photo with her and the photographer’s infant at the time. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

The social media upload came five months after the Chuck alum announced her pregnancy. “I’m going to be a Mama!” she wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump in May 2018. “So very excited to watch and feel this little Peanut growing every day.”

In September 2018, Strahovski accidentally shared the sex of the baby-to-be. “I’m just gonna hold him in there and hope for the best,” she told E! News at the Emmy Awards while joking about going into labor on the red carpet. “I just let it slip … didn’t I?”

While the Golden Globe nominee’s character Serena Joy announced her pregnancy on season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, she had a “tricky” time hiding her stomach while filming the second season of the Hulu show, she explained on Australia’s The Panel in May 2018. “In the end I was just over it, so I said, ‘You know what, I’m pregnant.’”

In March of the following year, Strahovski reflected on being pregnant. “There’s this magical thing we do you see, we grow life,” she captioned a throwback video of her son kicking. “We carry it and birth it and nurture it. We come from it. We are intuitive and emotional, sensitive and strong. We are epic warriors. We are sisters. Happy International Super Woman Day. I’m lucky to have a few close ones in my life. You know who you are.”

She and Loden wed in 2017 after dating for six years.